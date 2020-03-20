Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 51,632 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.47% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $487,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $274.94 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Nomura dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.81.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

