Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 79,928 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.66% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $353,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

