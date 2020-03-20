Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $400,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $59.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.