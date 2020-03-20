Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.94% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $531,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

