Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,105,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 44.96% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $393,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 186,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $22.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

