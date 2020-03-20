Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,292,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of KeyCorp worth $289,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

