Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $313,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

