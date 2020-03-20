Bank of America Corp DE Has $264.18 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.92% of State Street worth $264,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

