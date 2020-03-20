Bank of America Corp DE Has $289.95 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $289,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

GPN stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $116.24 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.