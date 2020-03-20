Bank of America Corp DE Has $344.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.61% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $344,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,752,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,870 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 262,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,273,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

