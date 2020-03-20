Bank of America Corp DE Has $437.97 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,089,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $437,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.