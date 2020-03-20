Bank of America Corp DE Has $452.90 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,083,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of AstraZeneca worth $452,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

