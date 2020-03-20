Bank of America Corp DE Has $521.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.71% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $521,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,883,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

