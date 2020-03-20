Bank of America Corp DE Has $546.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $546,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

