Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $299,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,795,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

