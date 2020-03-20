Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,156,164 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $374,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

