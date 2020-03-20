Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 291,446 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of Unilever worth $407,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

