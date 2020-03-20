Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 481,870 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $434,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 493,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

