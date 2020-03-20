Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $414,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

