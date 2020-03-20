Bank of America Corp DE Sells 149,011 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.63% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $348,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.