Bank of America Corp DE Sells 239,226 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,164,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $506,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,716,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 68,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Invesco by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 180,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after buying an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $9.84 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

