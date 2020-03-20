Bank of America Corp DE Sells 82,147 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 19.44% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $392,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,139,000.

VAW opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

