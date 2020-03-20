Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.71% of American Water Works worth $379,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $141.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

