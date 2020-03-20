Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,472,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,563,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Williams Companies worth $295,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after buying an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of WMB opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

