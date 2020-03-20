Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $473,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 653,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 403,385 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 244,051 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $34.31.

