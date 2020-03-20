Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

