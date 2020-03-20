Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,274 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.