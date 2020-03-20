Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,109 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

