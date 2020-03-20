Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

