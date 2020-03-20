Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $14.99 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

