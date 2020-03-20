Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

