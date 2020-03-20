Bank of Montreal Can Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NBTB opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

