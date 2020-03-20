Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

