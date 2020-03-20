Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WASH stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

