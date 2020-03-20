Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banner were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

