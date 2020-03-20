Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,971,896 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,971,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRQ. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 257,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 4,663,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 759,534 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

