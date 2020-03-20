Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 196,652 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Cigna worth $685,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

CI stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $730,120.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,012.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

