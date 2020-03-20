Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 99,031 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $628,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,074,000 after acquiring an additional 483,114 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

