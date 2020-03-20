Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Deere & Company worth $621,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

NYSE:DE opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

