Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $628,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.61. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.