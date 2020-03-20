Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,634 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Chubb worth $695,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

