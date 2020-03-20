Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,736 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Northrop Grumman worth $467,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $296.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

