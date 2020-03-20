Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 632,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $491,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

