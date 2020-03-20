Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $678,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

ITW stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

