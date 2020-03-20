Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $683,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.65 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.