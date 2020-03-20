Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $651.73 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Duke Energy worth $651,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

