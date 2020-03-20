Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $667.22 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,074,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $667,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after buying an additional 130,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

