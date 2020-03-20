Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $705.94 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Caterpillar worth $705,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $103.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.