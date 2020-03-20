Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $729.38 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Intuit worth $729,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

Shares of INTU opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.52 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

