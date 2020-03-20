Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $766.88 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,465,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $766,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

